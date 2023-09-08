Minnesota United hosts the New England Revolution in non-conference play

New England Revolution (13-5-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-8-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -113, New England +270, Draw +292; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and the New England Revolution meet in non-conference action.

United is 3-2-7 at home. United ranks sixth in the Western Conference allowing just 32 goals.

The Revolution are 3-5-4 in road games. The Revolution rank fifth in the MLS with 45 goals led by Carles Gil with seven.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Reynoso has six goals and two assists for United. Teemu Pukki has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Gil has scored seven goals and added seven assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Revolution: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Tomas Vaclik (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.