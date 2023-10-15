Israel-Hamas war
Jeff Landry wins in Louisiana
Solar eclipse
Hunter Biden
Oregon football

New Jersey hosts Florida after Bratt’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Florida Panthers (0-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (1-0-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Florida Panthers after Jesper Bratt scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

New Jersey had a 52-22-8 record overall and a 27-16-4 record in home games last season. Goalies for the Devils averaged 25.5 saves per game last season while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Other news
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, right, scores against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Bjugstad and Schmaltz score in shootout as Coyotes beat Devils 4-3
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) shoots the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes help New Jersey Devils beat Detroit Red Wings 4-3
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff, center, watches play during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, March 18, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Less than a year after leading the New Jersey Devils to their best season, coach Lindy Ruff has been signed to a multi-year contract extension. Terms were not immediately available. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 a day before the Devils opened the 2023-24 season at home against the Detroit Red Wings. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
Devils coach Lindy Ruff has been given a multi-year contact extension on the eve of the season

Florida went 42-32-8 overall and 27-23-3 in road games last season. The Panthers committed 388 total penalties last season, averaging 4.7 per game and serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.