New Jersey hosts Florida after Bratt’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (0-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (1-0-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Florida Panthers after Jesper Bratt scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

New Jersey had a 52-22-8 record overall and a 27-16-4 record in home games last season. Goalies for the Devils averaged 25.5 saves per game last season while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Florida went 42-32-8 overall and 27-23-3 in road games last season. The Panthers committed 388 total penalties last season, averaging 4.7 per game and serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

