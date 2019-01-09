FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New Kansas governor picks federal prosecutor as chief lawyer

 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov.-elect Laura Kelly has picked a federal prosecutor to serve as her office’s top attorney and filled other key staff positions.

The incoming Democratic governor announced Tuesday that Clay Britton will be her chief counsel. He has worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Kansas since October 2016 and previously was an assistant Kansas attorney general and attorney in private practice.

Haley Pollock will serve as Kelly’s policy director. She worked for Kansas Action for Children and managed Democrat Paul Davis’ unsuccessful campaign last year in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas.

Cory Sheedy will serve be Kelly’s legislative director after working as the Kansas House minority leader’s chief of staff.

Communications consultant and longtime environmental activist Scott Allegrucci will be Kelly’s appointments director.

Kelly takes office Monday.