FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

New Kansas law to compensate wrongfully convicted defendants

By MITCHELL WILLETTS
 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People wrongfully convicted in Kansas will qualify to collect $65,000 for each year they were incarcerated under a bill the governor signed into law Tuesday.

At a signing ceremony at the Mount Zion Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Gov. Jeff Colyer turned to Lamonte McIntyre and Floyd Bledsoe, two of the three Kansas men who were most recently released after being wrongfully convicted of killings.

“I want to say to Lamont McIntyre, to Floyd Bledsoe, to Richard Jones, we believe in you, we apologize to you ... we will make it right,” Colyer said. Jones didn’t attend.

Under the law, those who are wrongfully convicted and whose convictions are overturned will be eligible for $65,000 per year they spent behind bars. They also would qualify for nearly a year of free health insurance, financial assistance for higher education, and various social services, including counseling.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

Previously, Kansas’ wrongfully convicted had to fight for compensation, either by suing the state or by filing a claim with the Legislature that would be voted on as if it were a bill. The wrongfully convicted will still be able to sue the state, but any compensation they’ve already received under the new system would be deducted from what they were awarded in the lawsuit.

Michele Feldman, a legislative strategist with the Innocence Project, called Kansas’ new compensation system “a gold standard.”

“There’s a lot of shortcomings in laws throughout the country and Kansas really learned what to avoid when they created this law,” said Feldman, whose group worked with legislators in crafting the law.

Wrongful conviction laws in neighboring states are flawed, she said. Nebraska has a $500,000 cap on compensation and Missouri only awards compensation if a guilty verdict is overturned by DNA evidence, which does not happen in most cases.

McIntyre, who was released from prison in October after serving 23 years for a 1994 double homicide he didn’t commit, said he was excited by the change. His lawyer, Cheryl Pilate, said the law is an important first step but that there’s still “a long way to go to achieve real justice.” She vowed to continue investigating the “troubling misconduct” that led to McIntyre’s imprisonment.

___

Follow Mitchell Willetts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/