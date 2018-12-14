FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells gets $18.8M, 6-year contract

 
Share

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has a six-year, $18.8 million contract, with Utah State getting an $800,000 buyout.

The school released details of the contract Thursday. Wells, who replaced Kliff Kingsbury after the former Texas Tech quarterback was fired, could earn incentives of up to $1 million and will owe 20 percent of the deal’s remaining value if he leaves for another job.

Texas Tech’s buyout is 70 percent of the remaining value but could be reduced by Wells’ future earnings elsewhere.

Wells’ assistants will earn $600,000 each on three-year contracts, with incentives for reaching the Big 12 championship game, the College Football Playoff or other bowl games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25