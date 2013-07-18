- Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law
- Spain’s early election could put the far right in power for the first time since Franco
- Wind-fanned wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital
- No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million
Wildfires forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed highways and gutted vacation homes in Greece. (July 18) (AP video/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, cancelled airline flights and power outages. (July 17)
Horror comedy “Haunted Mansion” premieres at Disneyland with director Justin Simien calling the absence of actors on the red carpet during the strike “bittersweet.” (July 17)
A state-appointed manager on July 18, 2013, made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency (July 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Dozens of lionhead rabbits have established a colony after being let loose by a backyard breeder in Florida. (July 17) (AP video: Daniel Kozin)
Long buried under the woods of west central Louisiana, stone tools, spearpoints and other evidence of people living in the area as long as 12,000 years ago have become more exposed and vulnerable, due to hurricanes, flooding and looters. (July 18)
A pack of dingoes has injured a woman who was jogging on a popular Austrialan tourist island in the latest clash between humans and native dogs. (18 July)
US climate envoy in China to talk relations, climate
Food sweetener aspartame is labeled as ‘possibly’ causing cancer. Should you be concerned? Only if you’re using 75 packets of Equal, or drinking more than 14 diet soda cans a day.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will use $300 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to monitor agricultural emissions, including by creating a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil. (JUly 16)
