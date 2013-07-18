A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
FILE - Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for the remains of Shannan Gilbert, Dec. 12, 2011 in Oak Beach, New York. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool, File)
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
Detectives investigating the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a storage facility in the Long Island community of Amityville over the weekend.
 
Long Island serial killings arrest brings both pain and relief to victims’ families
A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders
AP Was There: NY suburb deals with latest notorious murder case
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. Cannon, the Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
 
  1. Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law
  2. Spain’s early election could put the far right in power for the first time since Franco
  3. Wind-fanned wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital
  4. No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
Phoenix’s relentless streak of dangerously hot days is finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city is to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more.
 
People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Turning Point Action’s student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore
 
In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock has is blood pressure taken after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months. Haddock and his dog Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)
Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean
 
FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing 10 years ago says it was the best fix for a broken city
 
Gray Tarry, bottom left, an archeological field technician for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, digs on an archeological excavation site in Kisatchie National Forest, La., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. This summer, archaeologists have been gingerly digging up the ground at the site in Vernon Parish to unearth and preserve the evidence of prehistoric occupation. The site was found by surveyors in 2003, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Hurricanes Laura and Delta uprooted trees and exposed some of the artifacts. Further damage has been done by looters making unauthorized digs. Forest officials say the site shows evidence of generations of people living in the area going back 12,000 years. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Archaeologists in Louisiana save artifacts dating back 12,000 years from natural disasters, looters
 
1:07
Wildfires threaten seaside homes near Athens

Wildfires forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed highways and gutted vacation homes in Greece. (July 18) (AP video/Lefteris Pitarakis)

1:17
Heavy rains and flash flooding swamp Northeast

Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, cancelled airline flights and power outages. (July 17)

1:37
‘Haunted Mansion’ premieres without stars

Horror comedy “Haunted Mansion” premieres at Disneyland with director Justin Simien calling the absence of actors on the red carpet during the strike “bittersweet.” (July 17)

3:00
Detroit’s finances are better 10 years since bankruptcy, but city workers and retirees feel burned

A state-appointed manager on July 18, 2013, made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency (July 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)

1:38
Freed rabbits take hold in Florida neighborhood

Dozens of lionhead rabbits have established a colony after being let loose by a backyard breeder in Florida. (July 17) (AP video: Daniel Kozin)

1:32
Archaeologists saving artifacts from12,000 years ago

Long buried under the woods of west central Louisiana, stone tools, spearpoints and other evidence of people living in the area as long as 12,000 years ago have become more exposed and vulnerable, due to hurricanes, flooding and looters. (July 18)

1:20
Dingoes attack jogger on Australian island beach

A pack of dingoes has injured a woman who was jogging on a popular Austrialan tourist island in the latest clash between humans and native dogs. (18 July)

1:16
US climate envoy in China to talk relations, climate

US climate envoy in China to talk relations, climate

0:52
Can sugar substitute aspartame cause cancer? Why you probably don’t need to worry

Food sweetener aspartame is labeled as ‘possibly’ causing cancer. Should you be concerned? Only if you’re using 75 packets of Equal, or drinking more than 14 diet soda cans a day.

2:34
Researchers focus on monitoring carbon in soil

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will use $300 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to monitor agricultural emissions, including by creating a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil. (JUly 16)
FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.
 
FILE - Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 21, 2022. Russia has suspended on Monday July 17, 2023 a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia’s war matters to the world
The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.8 million metric tons (36.2 million tons) of food to be exported from Ukraine since last August, more than half to developing countries, including those getting relief from the World Food Program.
 
Extreme weather around the world
A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West
Extreme weather conditions enveloped the U.S. Monday as the East Coast recovered from flooding, sizzling temperatures beset the West and several northern states contended with unsafe air quality from Canadian wildfires.
 
Tourists stops in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Monday, July 17, 2023. Tourist flock to the eternal city while scorching temperatures grip central Italy with Rome at the top of the red alert list as one of the hottest cities in the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A heat wave in southern Europe generates health warnings for residents and tourists
 
A sign warns visitors of extreme heat danger at Badwater Basin, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)
California’s Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
 
A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts
 
Men shower at a public beach as they take refuge from a summer heat wave in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
See how millions worldwide are getting relief from the extreme heat
 
People make their way past retail spaces for lease at Union Square in San Francisco, on June 21, 2023. San Francisco's downtown has seen an exodus of retailers and now a shopping mall owner is turning the complex over to its lender in the face of declining foot traffic and empty office space. While San Francisco faces some of its own unique issues, such as a heavy reliance on tech workers, most of them working largely remotely, the problems serve as warning signs for other downtowns across the country, which are also feeling some pain. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
FILE - A golfer is silhouetted against the sun while teeing off on the third hole during the first round of the Women's British Open golf tournament at Royal Lytham and St Annes golf course in Lytham, north west England Thursday, Aug. 3, 2006. Kerry Bowie's daughters have dreams. Big ones. “There are some things people miss out on by not doing it,” Bowie says. “To be that young lady who plays golf, it changes things.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Golf has long been about making connections. That won’t change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. It was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. The Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
GOP and FBI are at odds as Republicans move to stop the agency’s new headquarters after Trump probes
Travis Erickson holds a carving he crafted from pipestone at his shop, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Pipestone, Minn. “The stone talks to me,” says Erickson, who has fashioned pipe bowls in different shapes. “Most of those pipes showed what they wanted to be.” (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Pipestone carvers preserve revered Native spiritual tradition in Minnesota prairie
Bill May, left, leads the United States team out to compete in the team acrobatic of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Largely unoticed by the general public, men have been participating in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, for decades. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Men to compete in artistic swimming at Olympics for first time
In this photo provided by the National Archives and Records Administration, records from the sixth floor of the Military Personnel Records Center in Overland, Mo., near St. Louis, are recovered months after the massive fire that started on July 12, 1973. The box was soaked in water and covered completely with mold. (National Archives via AP)
A fire destroyed millions of veterans’ records. 50 years later, families are still seeking answers
Politics
FILE - Douglas Fir seedlings grow at New Mexico State University's John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora, northern New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2022. The NMSU center plays a vital role in the reforestation process of ravaged areas affected by wildfires in the state of New Mexico. House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
 
  1. Israel’s president will meet with Biden as concerns over settlements, judicial overhaul continue
  2. The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices
  3. Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders
Entertainment
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
 
  1. How the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson
  2. Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
  3. Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon title shows he is exactly who everyone thought he was
 
  1. Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup
  2. Cameron Smith returns claret jug ahead of the British Open and reflects on his long year
  3. Ukrainian boxer fights through the challenges of war on her way to the Paris Olympics
FILE - A rescue worker with a dog searches for people at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea, July 16, 2023. Scientists say increasingly frequent and intense storms could unleash more rainfall in the future as the atmosphere warms and holds more moisture. (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP, File)
Deadly flooding hit several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
 
  1. Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
  2. 4 slain in Georgia mass shooting memorialized as neighbors gather for candlelight vigil
  3. Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation
Protesters wearing masks of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, second from left, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, second from right, attend a rally against a meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the United States in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A bilateral consulting group of South Korean and U.S. officials met Tuesday in Seoul to discuss strengthening their nations' deterrence capabilities against North Korea's evolving nuclear threats. The signs read "Disintegration of Nuclear Consultative Group" (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Bilateral South Korea-US consulting group meets in response to North Korean nuclear threats
 
  1. Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at the EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in
  2. Russia targets key Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa, a day after halting grain export deal
  3. As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: ‘I’m in meltdown’
A security guard stands guard at an entrance of Tokyo Sock Exchange building Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares extend losses after China reports lower growth than expected
 
  1. China’s economy misses growth forecasts, raising the odds of more support for its tepid recovery
  2. House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
  3. Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality has been categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. The EPA says extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday, July 17, or were experiencing it by midafternoon. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
 
  1. Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
  2. Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
  3. Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw weather service warning for pilots
In this aerial image made from video, a dingo walks on beach on K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. A pack of dingoes drove a woman who was jogging into the surf and attacked her in the latest clash between native dogs and humans on a popular Australian island, sparking new warnings Tuesday to visitors venturing out. (AuBC/CHANNEL 7/CHANNEL 9 via AP)
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalised
 
  1. Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater could fetch at least $50,000 at auction
  2. German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery who fought for David’s image worries for job
  3. One easy step boosts supermarket tomatoes for Mediterranean chopped salad
The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices
The Biden administration and major consumer tech players are launching an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place.
 
Shakeel’s hundred helps Pakistan to first-innings lead in 1st cricket test against Sri Lanka
Saud Shakeel has continued his strong run of form by posting a second century and helping usher Pakistan to a narrow first-innings lead at lunch on Day 3 of the series-opening cricket test against Sri Lanka.
 
Athletics bring home losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox
Boston Red Sox (51-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
 
Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series
Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
 
Bregman leads Astros against the Rockies following 4-hit performance
Houston Astros (52-42, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT
 
Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series
Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT
 
Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2
Minnesota Twins (48-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
 
Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series
Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
 
Rangers host the Rays on 4-game home win streak
Tampa Bay Rays (60-37, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (56-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
 
Pirates take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians
Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
 
Brewers visit the Phillies to open 3-game series
Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
 
Blue Jays host the Padres in first of 3-game series
San Diego Padres (44-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
 
Dodgers bring 1-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 2
Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
 
Marlins try to end road slide, take on the Cardinals
St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
 
Robert leads White Sox against the Mets after 4-hit game
New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
 
Diamondbacks aim to stop road losing streak, face the Braves
Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-31, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT
 
South Korea searches for missing people as death toll from downpours reaches 41
Rescuers are searching for nine people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by a week of torrential rains in South Korea.
 
Mystery object that washed up on the Australian coast could be space junk, officials say
Authorities are investigating whether a cylindrical object about the size of a small car that washed up on a remote Australian beach is space junk from a foreign rocket.
 
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.
 
Bill that would allow French police to locate suspects by tapping their devices is up for a vote
French lawmakers are planning to vote on a justice reform bill that would allow law enforcement agents to obtain the locations of some criminal suspects by remotely tapping into digital cameras, microphones and other internet-connected devices.
 
Ohtani ties score with 35th homer, Angels beat Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings
Shohei Ohtani tied the score in the seventh inning with his major league-leading 35th home run and pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles trailed 3-1 when Ohtani hit a two-run drive off Michae
 
Mariners get clutch 2-out hits from Kelenic and Suárez in a 7-6 win over the Twins
Jarred Kelenic’s two-run single capped Seattle’s big fifth inning against All-Star Sonny Gray, and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6.
 
Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has told China’s top diplomat that President Joe Biden’s administration is “very committed” to stabilizing relations between the world’s two biggest economies.
 
Wong drives in career-best three runs, Pivetta strikes out 13 as Red Sox beat Athletics 7-0
Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 for their eighth win in nine games.Nick Pivetta (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six innings in relief of lefty opener Brennan Bernardino
 
Israel’s president will meet with Biden as concerns over settlements, judicial overhaul continue
President Joe Biden on Tuesday is hosting Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog at the White House.
 
Mets 1st-round draft pick Colin Houck gets a $2.75 million signing bonus
First-round draft pick Colin Houck will receive a $2.75 million signing bonus from the New York Mets, above the slot value of $2,607,500 for his selection at No. 32 overall last week.
 
Alabama inmate asks appeals court to block his execution, citing state’s past problems
Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate have asked a federal appeals court to block the state from executing him this week, arguing the state has a history of problematic lethal injections.
 
Chris Taylor hits grand slam, Dodgers stop Orioles’ 8-game win streak, 6-4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning from Bryan Baker, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night.
 
Ruiz and Candelario power the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Cubs
Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5.
 
Rain forces suspension of Giants-Reds with game tied at 2
Rain forced suspension of Monday’s series-opener between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds with the score tied at 2 and one out in the top of the eighth inning after a one-hour, 55-minute delay.
 