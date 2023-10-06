D.C. United hosts New York City FC in Eastern Conference action

New York City FC (8-10-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (9-14-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +122, NYCFC +201, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and New York City FC meet in a conference matchup.

United is 7-11-7 in conference matchups. United is ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 49 goals.

NYCFC is 6-7-11 against conference opponents. NYCFC is 3-1-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. NYCFC won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has scored 14 goals with two assists for United. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pereira has scored six goals and added four assists for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NYCFC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

NYCFC: Maxi Moralez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.