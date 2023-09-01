Vancouver Whitecaps face New York City FC following shutout win

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-8-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (6-10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -101, Vancouver +251, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps visit New York City FC.

NYCFC is 5-3-4 at home. NYCFC is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 27 goals led by Gabriel Pereira with six.

The Whitecaps are 3-5-3 in road games. The Whitecaps rank sixth in the Western Conference with 121 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pereira has scored six goals and added four assists for NYCFC. Brian Cufre has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Brian White has scored 10 goals and added four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

Whitecaps: Andres Cubas (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.