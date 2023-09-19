New York City FC takes on Orlando City in Eastern Conference action

Orlando City SC (14-6-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (6-10-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -113, Orlando City SC +275, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC and Orlando City square off in Eastern Conference play.

NYCFC is 4-7-10 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 123 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

Orlando is 10-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 6-0-2 record in games it records two goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has scored six goals with four assists for NYCFC. Monsef Bakrar has two goals over the last 10 games.

Facundo Torres has scored 12 goals with three assists for Orlando. Ramiro Enrique has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 2-3-5, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 7-1-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

Orlando: Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Favian Loyola (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.