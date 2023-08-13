Braves visit the Mets on 3-game road win streak

Atlanta Braves (75-41, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-65, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -130, Mets +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 28-27 record at home and a 52-65 record overall. The Mets have a 36-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 38-21 record on the road and a 75-41 record overall. The Braves have a 57-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .244 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 9-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 42 home runs while slugging .614. Ozzie Albies is 17-for-47 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .201 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Braves: 6-4, .322 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.