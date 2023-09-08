Coco Gauff
Twins host the Mets to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (64-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (73-67, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Twins: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -142, Mets +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 40-29 in home games and 73-67 overall. The Twins have gone 28-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 64-75 record overall and a 29-42 record in road games. The Mets have gone 26-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 26 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 15 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs and 102 RBI while hitting .224 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Mets: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.