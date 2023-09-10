Mets enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

New York Mets (64-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (75-67, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.28 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (10-7, 3.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 199 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -191, Mets +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets come into the matchup with the Minnesota Twins as losers of three games in a row.

Minnesota has gone 42-29 in home games and 75-67 overall. The Twins have a 52-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 29-44 record on the road and a 64-77 record overall. The Mets have gone 44-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads Minnesota with 21 home runs while slugging .476. Royce Lewis is 13-for-40 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 16 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 103 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mets: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.39 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.