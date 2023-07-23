Red Sox take on the Mets in series rubber match

New York Mets (46-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (52-47, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has a 52-47 record overall and a 27-23 record at home. The Red Sox have gone 19-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 23-30 on the road and 46-52 overall. The Mets have a 31-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 11-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 4-6, .188 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (undisclosed), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.