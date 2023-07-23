Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Red Sox take on the Mets in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (46-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (52-47, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

Other news
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) and Francisco Lindor (12) check on Luis Guillorme (13) after he was injured while fielding a single by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers during the sixth inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Boston. The game was suspended the night before due to heavy rain. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Mets’ Guillorme goes on IL after injuring calf against Red Sox
Mets infielder Luis Guillorme injured his calf during the first game of New York’s day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Carlos Febles (53) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox hit 4 HR off Scherzer to win nightcap 8-6 and split with Mets. NY won day game 5-4
Triston Casas had his first career multihomer game to cap a four-hit day and the Boston Red Sox won the nightcap 8-6 to split a day-night doubleheader with the Mets.
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jeff McNeil (1) behind Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox and Mets have game suspended by rain with New York leading 4-3 in the 4th
The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3.
Chicago White Sox' Eloy Jimenez (74) and Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrate with Zach Remillard after scoring on a two run double by Yasmani Grandal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Grandal’s 2-run double in 4-run 6th lifts White Sox to 6-2 win as Quintana makes Mets debut
Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2 in José Quintana’s Mets debut.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has a 52-47 record overall and a 27-23 record at home. The Red Sox have gone 19-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 23-30 on the road and 46-52 overall. The Mets have a 31-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 11-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 4-6, .188 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (undisclosed), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.