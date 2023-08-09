"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Mets and Cubs square off with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (59-55, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (51-62, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -117, Mets -103; over/under is 9 runs

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, celebrates his ninth inning grand slam with Jose Altuve, left, Jon Singleton, second from left, and Yordan Alvarez (44) during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Astros stun Orioles 7-6 on Kyle Tucker’s grand slam off Félix Bautista
Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman hits a solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tauchman and Taillon lead the surging Cubs past the Mets 3-2 at Citi Field
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Alonso homers in consecutive at-bats and drives in 6 as Mets rout Cubs 11-2 to stop 6-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

New York has a 27-24 record in home games and a 51-62 record overall. The Mets rank fifth in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 27-27 on the road and 59-55 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.22 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 34 home runs, 39 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .226 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .276 batting average, and has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-38 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .231 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (undisclosed), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.