Mets and Cubs square off with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (59-55, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (51-62, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -117, Mets -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

New York has a 27-24 record in home games and a 51-62 record overall. The Mets rank fifth in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 27-27 on the road and 59-55 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.22 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 34 home runs, 39 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .226 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .276 batting average, and has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-38 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .231 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (undisclosed), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.