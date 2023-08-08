Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (58-55, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (51-61, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (6-6, 5.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.60 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -138, Mets +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Alonso homers in consecutive at-bats and drives in 6 as Mets rout Cubs 11-2 to stop 6-game skid
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo, right, celebrates with first base coach Tarrik Brock (16) after driving in two runs with a single off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pirates score 6 in 3rd to chase Strider and then hold off the Braves 7-6 after rain delay
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio celebrates with Daulton Varsho (25) after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Biggio hits two-run homer in 8th as Blue Jays beat Guardians 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

New York has gone 27-23 in home games and 51-61 overall. The Mets have a 35-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 26-27 on the road and 58-55 overall. The Cubs have a 47-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 33 home runs while slugging .521. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .332 for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 13-for-33 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.