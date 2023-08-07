Mets play the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (58-54, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (50-61, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -123, Cubs +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs to start a three-game series.

New York has a 26-23 record at home and a 50-61 record overall. The Mets have hit 137 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Chicago is 58-54 overall and 26-26 in road games. The Cubs have hit 135 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-39 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 58 RBI for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 8-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.