Robert leads White Sox against the Mets after 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (40-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (43-50, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -119, White Sox -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets after Luis Robert’s four-hit game on Sunday.

New York is 43-50 overall and 21-21 at home. The Mets have a 25-46 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago is 40-55 overall and 19-30 in road games. White Sox hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 34 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .290 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 24 doubles, a triple and a home run. Robert is 11-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.