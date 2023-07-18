A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Robert leads White Sox against the Mets after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago White Sox (40-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (43-50, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

Other news
Teammates douse New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, center front, after he hit a walkoff RBI single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Guillorme delivers in a pinch as the Mets edge the Dodgers 2-1 in 10 following Scherzer’s gem
After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias delivers against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Urías allows 1 hit in 6 innings and the Dodgers get to Verlander in the 5th to beat the Mets 6-0
Julio Urías combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 6-0.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Machado has 2 homers, 5 RBIs off Scherzer; Musgrove sharp as the Padres beat the Mets 6-2
Manny Machado homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in five runs for the San Diego Padres, who got six dominant innings from Joe Musgrove to beat the New York Mets 6-2 and take two of three in a series between high-priced, yet underwhelming, teams.
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight
Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -119, White Sox -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets after Luis Robert’s four-hit game on Sunday.

New York is 43-50 overall and 21-21 at home. The Mets have a 25-46 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago is 40-55 overall and 19-30 in road games. White Sox hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 34 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .290 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 24 doubles, a triple and a home run. Robert is 11-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.