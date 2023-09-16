Reds meet the Mets with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (77-72, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (68-79, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -115, Mets -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 38-35 in home games and 68-79 overall. The Mets are 53-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 77-72 overall and 41-33 in road games. The Reds have gone 28-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 18 doubles, two triples and 45 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-43 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 31 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs while hitting .265 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 9-for-28 with three triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.