Royals host the Mets on 5-game home win streak

New York Mets (50-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-5, 6.40 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (6-8, 5.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -119, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Mets trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Kansas City has a 20-36 record in home games and a 34-75 record overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL.

New York has a 24-34 record in road games and a 50-57 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.34 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 65 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (quadricep), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.