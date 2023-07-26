FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Mets try to sweep 2-game series against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (47-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (53-48, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, celebrates with Adam Duvall, left, after scoring on his home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -153, Mets +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will look to sweep a two-game series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

New York has a 53-48 record overall and a 31-24 record in home games. The Yankees are 33-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 24-31 record in road games and a 47-53 record overall. The Mets have gone 32-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .262 batting average, and has 17 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 50 walks and 46 RBI. Pete Alonso is 10-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.