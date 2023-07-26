Mets try to sweep 2-game series against the Yankees

New York Mets (47-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (53-48, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -153, Mets +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will look to sweep a two-game series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

New York has a 53-48 record overall and a 31-24 record in home games. The Yankees are 33-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 24-31 record in road games and a 47-53 record overall. The Mets have gone 32-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .262 batting average, and has 17 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 50 walks and 46 RBI. Pete Alonso is 10-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.