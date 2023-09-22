911 audio after F-35 ejection
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (71-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (84-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -164, Mets +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the New York Mets.

Philadelphia has an 84-69 record overall and a 44-31 record in home games. The Phillies have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

New York is 32-46 on the road and 71-82 overall. The Mets have a 40-69 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 99 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-36 with six home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a .272 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 29 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs. Mark Vientos is 13-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.