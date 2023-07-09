FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Padres and Mets meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (42-47, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -127, Mets +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has gone 24-23 in home games and 42-47 overall. The Padres have a 17-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 42-47 overall and 22-28 on the road. The Mets have a 25-43 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 20 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Mets. Tommy Pham is 15-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.