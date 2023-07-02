Mets and Giants play to determine series winner

San Francisco Giants (46-37, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (37-46, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -118, Giants -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 19-19 record in home games and a 37-46 record overall. The Mets have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 46-37 record overall and a 23-18 record in road games. The Giants are 19-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-39 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 12 home runs while slugging .422. Patrick Bailey is 12-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.