Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Mets and Giants play to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (46-37, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (37-46, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -118, Giants -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 19-19 record in home games and a 37-46 record overall. The Mets have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 46-37 record overall and a 23-18 record in road games. The Giants are 19-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-39 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 12 home runs while slugging .422. Patrick Bailey is 12-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.