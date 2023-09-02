New York Mets and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (76-58, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (62-73, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.07 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -127, Mets +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

New York has a 34-32 record in home games and a 62-73 record overall. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

Seattle has a 37-29 record on the road and a 76-58 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which leads the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .268 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 26-for-45 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mariners: George Kirby: day-to-day (illness), Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.