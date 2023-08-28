Mets host the Rangers to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (73-57, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (60-71, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (8-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.54 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -152, Mets +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Texas Rangers to open a three-game series.

New York has a 60-71 record overall and a 32-30 record in home games. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.50.

Texas has a 31-33 record in road games and a 73-57 record overall. The Rangers have the highest team batting average in the AL at .268.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .255 for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 12-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 12-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .218 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.