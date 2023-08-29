Rangers face the Mets with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (74-57, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (60-72, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -129, Mets +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the New York Mets.

New York is 32-31 at home and 60-72 overall. The Mets have hit 169 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Texas has gone 32-33 on the road and 74-57 overall. The Rangers are 10-18 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 79 RBI for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 20 home runs, 59 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .277 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

