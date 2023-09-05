Nationals host the Mets on home losing streak

New York Mets (63-74, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-76, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-12, 4.96 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -142, Nationals +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Washington has a 62-76 record overall and a 29-40 record in home games. The Nationals are 45-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 63-74 record overall and a 28-41 record on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Mets are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with 23 home runs while slugging .484. Carter Kieboom is 9-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 58 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 41 home runs). DJ Stewart is 11-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Mark Vientos: day-to-day (foot), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.