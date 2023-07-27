Mets host the Nationals in first of 4-game series

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Mets host the Nationals in first of 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Nationals (43-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-54, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -198, Nationals +166; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, smiles during batting practice as manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon pitches to a New York Mets batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rodón and Bader lead the Yankees past the Mets 3-1 for a Subway Series split
Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey, right, steals second base as the throw gets past Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, on a throwing error by catcher Bo Naylor during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. Massey advanced to third. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians trade shortstop Amed Rosario to Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9M

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals to open a four-game series.

New York is 23-22 at home and 47-54 overall. The Mets have a 34-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington is 23-26 on the road and 43-59 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has a .260 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 17 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs. Pete Alonso is 10-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .293 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 6-4, .263 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.