Nationals aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Mets

Washington Nationals (43-60, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (48-54, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -192, Nationals +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the New York Mets.

New York has a 24-22 record at home and a 48-54 record overall. The Mets have hit 126 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Washington has gone 23-27 on the road and 43-60 overall. The Nationals have a 33-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 19 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .228 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 10-for-38 with three doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .479. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.