Mets face the Nationals leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (44-61, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (49-55, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (5-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -269, Nationals +219; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 49-55 record overall and a 25-23 record at home. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

Washington has a 24-28 record in road games and a 44-61 record overall. The Nationals have gone 31-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 10-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with a .286 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 55 RBI. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.