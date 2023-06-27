A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
2023 NHL Draft Order

By The Associated Press
 
June 28-29

The order of selection for the First Round of the 2023 NHL Draft is as follows:

1. Chicago

2. Anaheim

3. Columbus

4. San Jose

5. Montreal

6. Arizona

7. Philadelphia

8. Washington

9. Detroit

10. St. Louis

11. Vancouver

12. Arizona (from Ottawa)

13. Buffalo

14. Pittsburgh

15. Nashville

16. Calgary

17. Detroit (from New York Islanders via Vancouver)

18. Winnipeg

19. Chicago (from Tampa Bay)

20. Seattle

21. Minnesota

22. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles via Columbus)

23. New York Rangers

24. Nashville (from Edmonton)

25. St. Louis (from Toronto)

26. San Jose (from New Jersey)

27. Colorado

28. Toronto (from Boston via Washington)

29. St. Louis (from Dallas via New York Rangers)

30. Carolina

31. Montreal(from Florida)

32. Vegas