Sabres host the Rangers to begin season

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -125, Sabres +102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the New York Rangers.

Buffalo had a 42-33-7 record overall and a 17-20-4 record at home last season. The Sabres gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.

New York had a 47-22-13 record overall and a 26-11-8 record on the road last season. The Rangers scored 59 power-play goals last season on 245 chances for a 24.1% success rate.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Matthew Savoie: out (shoulder), Casey Mittelstadt: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.