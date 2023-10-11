Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
Taylor Swift

Sabres host the Rangers to begin season

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -125, Sabres +102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the New York Rangers.

Other news
FILE - Then-Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette talks during media availability at the team's NHL hockey training camp, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Arlington, Va. Laviolette is now coach of the New York Rangers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Change of pace: Peter Laviolette brings an up-tempo style to Rangers as third coach in four seasons
FILE - Greg Cronin speaks to reporters during a press conference announcing him as the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. Troy Terry and new Anaheim coach Greg Cronin were sitting in a Colorado Starbucks when the coffee cups became stand-ins for players. Cronin moved his and Terry's around the table to explain how he wants the Ducks to play. “He’s the right guy for the job,” Terry said. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
From Washington to Anaheim, some 1st-time NHL head coaches are getting an opportunity this season
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vasilevskiy remains the choice among NHL skaters for the title of best goalie in the world

Buffalo had a 42-33-7 record overall and a 17-20-4 record at home last season. The Sabres gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.

New York had a 47-22-13 record overall and a 26-11-8 record on the road last season. The Rangers scored 59 power-play goals last season on 245 chances for a 24.1% success rate.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Matthew Savoie: out (shoulder), Casey Mittelstadt: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.