Fernandez and the New York Red Bulls host the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (8-12-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-12-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -158, Chicago +404, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Omir Fernandez leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with the Chicago Fire following a two-goal outing against D.C. United.

The Red Bulls are 8-10-5 in conference games. The Red Bulls are fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 37 goals.

The Fire are 3-9-10 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 34 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernandez has six goals and three assists for the Red Bulls. Frankie Amaya has two goals over the last 10 games.

Kamara has scored five goals and added one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Wikelman Carmona (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Rafael Czichos (injured), Arnaud Souquet (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.