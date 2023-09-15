New York Red Bulls take losing streak into matchup with New York City FC

New York Red Bulls (7-12-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (6-10-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC +114, New York +234, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls will try to stop a three-game slide when they take on New York City FC.

NYCFC is 4-7-9 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 117 corner kicks, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Red Bulls are 7-10-4 in conference games. The Red Bulls are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 114 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Red Bulls won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has scored six goals and added four assists for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has two assists over the past 10 games.

Omir Fernandez has four goals and three assists for the Red Bulls. Frankie Amaya has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Elias Manoel (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.