New York Red Bulls try to end road losing streak in game against the Philadelphia Union

New York Red Bulls (7-11-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (13-8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -113, New York +317, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union looking to break a three-game road slide.

The Union are 11-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 30 goals.

The Red Bulls are 7-9-4 in conference play. The Red Bulls rank seventh in the Eastern Conference with 110 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Union won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza has 11 goals and three assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Frankie Amaya has four goals for the Red Bulls. John Tolkin has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Julian Carranza (injured).

Red Bulls: Dante Vanzeir (injured), Elias Manoel (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.