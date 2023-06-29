Yankees No-Hitters
June 28, 2023, Domingo Germán at Oakland, 11-0-y
May 19, 2021, Corey Kluber at Texas, 2-0
July 18, 1999, David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0-y
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
Paul Blackburn pitched into the sixth inning for Oakland, allowing one run on Josh Donaldson’s homer in his return to the lineup and sending the Athletics to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees.
Major League Baseball wants to grow in Europe and is looking for ways to connect with the local fans.
Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees overcame Gerrit Cole’s shortest start of the season and rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.
May 17, 1998, David Wells vs. Minnesota, 4-0-y
May 14, 1996, Dwight Gooden vs. Seattle, 2-0
Sept. 4, 1993, Jim Abbott vs. Cleveland, 4-0
July 4, 1983, Dave Righetti vs. Boston, 4-0
Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen vs. Brooklyn (NL), 2-0-z
Sept. 28, 1951, Allie Reynolds vs. Boston, 8-0
July 12, 1951, Allie Reynolds at Cleveland, 1-0
Aug. 27, 1938, Monte Pearson vs. Cleveland, 13-0
Sept. 4, 1923, Sam Jones at Philadelphia, 2-0
April 24, 1917, George Mogridge at Boston, 2-1
y-perfect game
z-perfect game in World Series