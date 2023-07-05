FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Orioles aim to break road losing streak, face the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (49-35, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (48-38, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Yankees: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

Other news
New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy
New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Torres’ 2-run homer and dash from first leads Yankees over Orioles 8-4
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, talk with Sarah Langs, their HOPE Week honoree, on the 84th anniversary of Lou Gehrig making his famous "Luckiest Man" speech, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. Langs, one of Major League Baseball's most respected and universally liked statistical analysts, has been in a battle with ALS the last three years. Langs and women from the organization "Her ALS Story" made a pregame tour of Monument Park and the Yankees Museum. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech
Sarah Langs, a beloved member of the baseball community who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, was honored at Yankee Stadium on the 84th anniversary of Gehrig’s famous “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech.
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Bader hits a 3-run homer in the 8th inning as the Yankees rally late to beat the Orioles 6-3
Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series between AL East playoff contenders.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -125, Yankees +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

New York has gone 27-19 at home and 48-38 overall. The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore has a 23-17 record on the road and a 49-35 record overall. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 98 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 3-for-31 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.