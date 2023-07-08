This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Yankees host the Cubs on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (41-46, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (48-41, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -184, Cubs +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to stop their three-game home skid with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

New York is 48-41 overall and 27-22 at home. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .407.

Chicago is 41-46 overall and 20-24 on the road. The Cubs have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 5-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .281 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Cody Bellinger is 19-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.