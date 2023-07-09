Yankees and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (41-47, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (49-41, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.83 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 28-22 record in home games and a 49-41 record overall. The Yankees have gone 25-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 41-47 record overall and a 20-25 record on the road. The Cubs have gone 15-31 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 11-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.