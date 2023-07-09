FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Yankees and Cubs meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (41-47, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (49-41, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.83 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

Other news
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Stanton homers twice as Yankees rebound with 6-3 win over Cubs
Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Saturday.
Chicago Cubs' Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cubs get 1st win in Bronx as Taillon outpitches Yankees’ Rodón in 3-0 victory
Jameson Taillon made a triumphant return to Yankee Stadium, allowing one hit in eight innings to outpitch Carlos Rodón in the All-Star’s injury-delayed Yankees debut and lift the Chicago Cubs over New York 3-0 for their first-ever victory in the Bronx.
New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers catches a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes moved to 60-day injured list, out until August
Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest. The 28-year-old left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday.
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’
The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees after he argued with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 28-22 record in home games and a 49-41 record overall. The Yankees have gone 25-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 41-47 record overall and a 20-25 record on the road. The Cubs have gone 15-31 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 11-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.