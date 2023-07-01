Yankees visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (45-36, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-47, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -111, Yankees -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis is 33-47 overall and 15-24 in home games. The Cardinals are 13-35 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 45-36 overall and 20-17 in road games. The Yankees have gone 26-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .269 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 11-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (arm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (elbow), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.