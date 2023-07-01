Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Yankees visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (45-36, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-47, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -111, Yankees -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis is 33-47 overall and 15-24 in home games. The Cardinals are 13-35 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 45-36 overall and 20-17 in road games. The Yankees have gone 26-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .269 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 11-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (arm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (elbow), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.