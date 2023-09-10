Yankees host Milwaukee Brewers, look to break home skid

Milwaukee Brewers (79-62, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (70-72, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -131, Brewers +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game home slide.

New York is 38-36 in home games and 70-72 overall. The Yankees have gone 30-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee is 39-34 in road games and 79-62 overall. The Brewers are 57-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 18 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-34 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 24 home runs while slugging .407. Mark Canha is 14-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.