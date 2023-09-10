Updates: Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
Coco Gauff wins the US Open
Zach Bryan arrested
One Chip Challenge

Yankees host Milwaukee Brewers, look to break home skid

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Milwaukee Brewers (79-62, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (70-72, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -131, Brewers +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Hoby Milner (55) celebrates with William Contreras after they defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. The Brewers won 9-2. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Loáisiga allowed go-ahead homer to Taylor in Yankees’ 9-2 loss to Brewers after honoring 1998 team
Former New York Yankees' Jorge Posada, left, Andy Pettitte, second left, Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter, right, attend the Yankees Old-Timers' Day ceremony before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Jeter returns as Yankees honor 1998 team at Old-Timers’ Day, Boone booed by some
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs after hitting a double that scored teammate Tyrone Taylor during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Brewers’ Christian Yelich scratched against Yankees because of lower back soreness

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game home slide.

New York is 38-36 in home games and 70-72 overall. The Yankees have gone 30-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee is 39-34 in road games and 79-62 overall. The Brewers are 57-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 18 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-34 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 24 home runs while slugging .407. Mark Canha is 14-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.