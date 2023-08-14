Braves host the Yankees to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (60-58, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (8-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (3-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -230, Yankees +188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 37-20 record at home and a 75-42 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .344 on-base percentage, the best percentage in MLB play.

New York has a 60-58 record overall and a 25-30 record in road games. The Yankees have a 41-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .621. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 11-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .314 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (calf), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.