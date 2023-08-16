Yankees aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Braves

New York Yankees (60-60, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (77-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -238, Yankees +195

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter the matchup against the Atlanta Braves after losing four straight games.

Atlanta is 39-20 at home and 77-42 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .275, the highest team batting average in the NL.

New York has a 60-60 record overall and a 25-32 record on the road. Yankees pitchers have a collective 4.06 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 27 home runs, 65 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .338 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 22 home runs while slugging .621. Harrison Bader is 12-for-38 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .318 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.