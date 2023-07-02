Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Cardinals and Yankees play, winner claims 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Yankees (46-37, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-48, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 34-48 overall and 16-25 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks eighth in the NL.

New York has a 46-37 record overall and a 21-18 record in road games. The Yankees have hit 117 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .248 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (arm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.