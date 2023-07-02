Cardinals and Yankees play, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (46-37, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-48, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 34-48 overall and 16-25 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks eighth in the NL.

New York has a 46-37 record overall and a 21-18 record in road games. The Yankees have hit 117 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .248 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (arm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.