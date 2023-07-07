Bellinger leads Cubs against the Yankees following 4-hit game

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
Movie Review: ‘Joy Ride’
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions

Bellinger leads Cubs against the Yankees following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (40-46, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (48-40, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -177, Cubs +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the New York Yankees after Cody Bellinger’s four-hit game on Thursday.

New York has a 27-21 record in home games and a 48-40 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago has gone 19-24 in road games and 40-46 overall. The Cubs have a 25-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 15-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Bellinger is 19-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.97 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jake Bauers: day-to-day (rotator cuff), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.