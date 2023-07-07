Bellinger leads Cubs against the Yankees following 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (40-46, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (48-40, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -177, Cubs +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the New York Yankees after Cody Bellinger’s four-hit game on Thursday.

New York has a 27-21 record in home games and a 48-40 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago has gone 19-24 in road games and 40-46 overall. The Cubs have a 25-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 15-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Bellinger is 19-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.97 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jake Bauers: day-to-day (rotator cuff), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

