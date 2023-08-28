Yankees visit the Tigers to begin 4-game series

New York Yankees (62-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-71, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (3-8, 7.26 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (2-5, 5.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -110, Yankees -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees to begin a four-game series.

Detroit has a 28-37 record at home and a 59-71 record overall. The Tigers have a 28-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 26-35 record on the road and a 62-68 record overall. The Yankees have a 26-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has a .261 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 13 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-34 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with a .266 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 49 walks and 53 RBI. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-37 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .193 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.