Tigers bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Yankees

Detroit Tigers (63-74, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (68-69, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (2-5, 4.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -244, Tigers +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they face the New York Yankees.

New York is 36-33 in home games and 68-69 overall. The Yankees are 44-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 34-34 in road games and 63-74 overall. The Tigers are 45-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 22 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .272 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Vierling has a .263 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 13 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-37 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .201 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.