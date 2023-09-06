Yankees meet the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (63-75, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (69-69, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -168, Tigers +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

New York has gone 37-33 in home games and 69-69 overall. The Yankees have a 14-22 record in games decided by one run.

Detroit has gone 34-35 on the road and 63-75 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.48.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 18 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-39 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Vierling leads the Tigers with a .263 batting average, and has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI. Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-40 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .191 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.