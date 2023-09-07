GWU sheltering in place
Yankees try to sweep series against the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (63-76, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (70-69, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (2-4, 5.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -163, Tigers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers play the last game of a three-game series. The Yankees can sweep the series with a win.

New York has a 70-69 record overall and a 38-33 record at home. The Yankees have hit 200 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Detroit has gone 34-36 in road games and 63-76 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.48.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Yankees are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 23 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .272 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 8-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .233 for the Tigers. Andy Ibanez is 7-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .216 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

