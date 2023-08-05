New York Yankees host the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (63-48, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (57-53, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (6-5, 3.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -139, Yankees +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Houston Astros on Saturday.

New York has a 34-27 record in home games and a 57-53 record overall. The Yankees are 36-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 63-48 overall and 32-23 on the road. The Astros have hit 141 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 16 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .263 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 9-for-41 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 19 home runs, 53 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .300 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.