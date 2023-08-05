FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

New York Yankees host the Houston Astros Saturday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Astros (63-48, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (57-53, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (6-5, 3.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -139, Yankees +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his two-run double against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yainer Diaz, Yordan Alvarez homer off Luis Severino to help Astros beat Yankees 7-3
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Harrison Bader after the team's 4-3 win in a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Stanton and McKinney hit homers, Volpe delivers tiebreaking RBI single as Yankees top Astros
Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rays P Shane McClanahan on 15-day IL, one day after leaving start early with forearm tightness

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Houston Astros on Saturday.

New York has a 34-27 record in home games and a 57-53 record overall. The Yankees are 36-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 63-48 overall and 32-23 on the road. The Astros have hit 141 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 16 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .263 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 9-for-41 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 19 home runs, 53 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .300 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.